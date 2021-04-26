U.S. Bancorp (USB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went up by 1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.46. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that U.S. Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.13, which is $5.0 above the current price. USB currently public float of 1.50B and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 7.74M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.03% and a quarterly performance of 24.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of 30.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $62 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to USB, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

USB Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.64. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw 22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from CECERE ANDREW, who sale 184,187 shares at the price of $56.48 back on Apr 22. After this action, CECERE ANDREW now owns 852,923 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $10,402,882 using the latest closing price.

Kedia Gunjan, the Vice Chair of U.S. Bancorp, sale 20,000 shares at $56.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Kedia Gunjan is holding 84,526 shares at $1,138,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +21.44. The total capital return value is set at 5.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 102.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.56. Total debt to assets is 9.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.