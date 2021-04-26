Tiptree Inc. (TIPT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) went up by 20.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s stock price has collected 47.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Tiptree Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of The Fortegra Group, LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ :TIPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIPT is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tiptree Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.94. TIPT currently public float of 21.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIPT was 316.52K shares.

TIPT’s Market Performance

TIPT stocks went up by 47.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 96.05% and a quarterly performance of 194.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Tiptree Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.19% for TIPT stocks with a simple moving average of 156.31% for the last 200 days.

TIPT Trading at 96.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares surge +82.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +183.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIPT rose by +47.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +163.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Tiptree Inc. saw 196.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TIPT starting from Inayatullah Arif, who purchase 85,000 shares at the price of $8.19 back on Mar 17. After this action, Inayatullah Arif now owns 3,097,094 shares of Tiptree Inc., valued at $696,420 using the latest closing price.

Inayatullah Arif, the 10% Owner of Tiptree Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $7.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Inayatullah Arif is holding 3,012,094 shares at $293,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TIPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tiptree Inc. stands at -3.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.73. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.