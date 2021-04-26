The Chart for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) went down by -8.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.68. The company’s stock price has collected 13.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.: Reports Quarterly Financial and Operating Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 Per Unit; Adds New Coal Royalties Segment; and Increases Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :ARLP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARLP is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.25, which is $0.28 above the current price. ARLP currently public float of 86.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARLP was 544.23K shares.

ARLP’s Market Performance

ARLP stocks went up by 13.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.78% and a quarterly performance of 25.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Alliance Resource Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for ARLP stocks with a simple moving average of 35.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARLP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ARLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARLP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARLP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ARLP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARLP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

ARLP Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARLP rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. saw 45.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARLP starting from Fouch Robert J, who purchase 46,318 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Jun 12. After this action, Fouch Robert J now owns 46,318 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., valued at $185,735 using the latest closing price.

Fouch Robert J, the VP, Controller and CAO of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., sale 59,065 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Fouch Robert J is holding 0 shares at $191,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.58 for the present operating margin

+10.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stands at -9.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.11. Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), the company’s capital structure generated 57.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.50. Total debt to assets is 28.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.