Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.61. The company’s stock price has collected 3.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of KNL, MLHR, LEAF, MRLN, MIDD, WBT, ORBC, PPD, TPCO, LATN, WRI and KIM

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE :KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.53, which is -$0.29 below the current price. KIM currently public float of 420.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIM was 5.29M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM stocks went up by 3.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.56% and a quarterly performance of 22.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Kimco Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.72% for KIM stocks with a simple moving average of 39.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to KIM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

KIM Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.52. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw 35.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from KIMCO REALTY CORP, who sale 4,675,726 shares at the price of $15.27 back on Jun 30. After this action, KIMCO REALTY CORP now owns 39,838,104 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $71,405,817 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+91.20 for the present operating margin

+51.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +81.28. The total capital return value is set at 10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.38. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 97.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.30. Total debt to assets is 46.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.