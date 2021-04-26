Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SWIM) N/A by N/A%. Barron’s reported on 04/23/21 that Latham Makes a Splash in Trading Debut. Pool Demand Is Here to Stay, CEO Says.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :SWIM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Latham Group Inc. Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of SWIM was 8.26M shares.

SWIM Trading at N/A from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was N/A to rebound, for now settling with N/A of N/A for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +10.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Latham Group Inc. Common Stock saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.89 for the present operating margin

+31.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. Common Stock stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.55.

Based on Latham Group Inc. Common Stock (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 44.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.