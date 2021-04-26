Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Just Got Our Attention

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/21/21 that Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend 3 Percent and Raises 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE :KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 349.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMI is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.34, which is $0.56 above the current price. KMI currently public float of 1.95B and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMI was 16.33M shares.

KMI’s Market Performance

KMI stocks went up by 1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.64% and a quarterly performance of 9.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for Kinder Morgan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for KMI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $17 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

KMI Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.66. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw 22.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from SMITH WILLIAM A, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $13.96 back on Aug 31. After this action, SMITH WILLIAM A now owns 28,087 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $97,685 using the latest closing price.

KINDER RICHARD D, the Executive Chairman of Kinder Morgan Inc., purchase 373,233 shares at $14.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that KINDER RICHARD D is holding 245,212,353 shares at $5,259,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.29 for the present operating margin

+37.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 111.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.68. Total debt to assets is 47.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.