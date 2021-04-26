Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD)?

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) went down by -11.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.49. The company’s stock price has collected -15.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYSE :DMYD) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DMYD was 987.94K shares.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DMYD’s Market Performance

DMYD stocks went down by -15.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.06% and a quarterly performance of -3.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.83% for dMY Technology Group Inc. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.70% for DMYD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMYD stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DMYD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMYD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMYD reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DMYD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to DMYD, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

DMYD Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYD fell by -15.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.95. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. II saw -7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.