Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) went up by 7.04%. The company's stock price has collected 9.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE :GENI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Genius Sports Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.33. Today, the average trading volume of GENI was 1.03M shares.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI stocks went up by 9.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.50% and a quarterly performance of 7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Genius Sports Limited.

GENI Trading at N/A from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was N/A to rebound, for now settling with N/A of N/A for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +9.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.