Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $429.54. The company’s stock price has collected -14.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/23/21 that Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Slide: Imploding Bets, Forced Liquidations

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ :COIN) Right Now?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 455.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Coinbase Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $477.00, which is $164.65 above the current price. COIN currently public float of 127.94M. Today, the average trading volume of COIN was 26.00M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.37% for COIN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $285 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $450. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to COIN, setting the target price at $394 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

COIN Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -14.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw -11.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $316.60 back on Apr 21. After this action, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now owns 2,085,875 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $20,579,157 using the latest closing price.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 70,000 shares at $322.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III is holding 2,150,875 shares at $22,582,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

+89.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 28.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.02. Total debt to assets is 11.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.