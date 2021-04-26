Here’s Our Rant About Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) went up by 14.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.53. The company’s stock price has collected -1.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Axsome Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for AXS-05 for Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Is It Worth Investing in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXSM is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $143.85. AXSM currently public float of 29.50M and currently shorts hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXSM was 318.81K shares.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM stocks went down by -1.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.50% and a quarterly performance of -29.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.61% for AXSM stocks with a simple moving average of -16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $129 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to AXSM, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

AXSM Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM rose by +15.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.40. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXSM starting from Coleman Mark, who purchase 650 shares at the price of $78.50 back on Jun 29. After this action, Coleman Mark now owns 403,698 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,025 using the latest closing price.

Pizzie Nick, the Chief Financial Officer of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., purchase 777 shares at $76.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Pizzie Nick is holding 41,217 shares at $59,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

The total capital return value is set at -54.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.37. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -52.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 44.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.58. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.85.