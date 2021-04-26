Here’s How Your Trade China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Aggressively Right Now

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) went up by 13.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.63. The company’s stock price has collected 28.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that China Pharma Expects Considerable Increase in Growth Opportunities Related to Hainan Free Trade Port

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX :CPHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is at 0.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Pharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.50. CPHI currently public float of 19.94M and currently shorts hold a 8.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPHI was 2.70M shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI stocks went up by 28.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.26% and a quarterly performance of 24.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.42% for China Pharma Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.55% for CPHI stocks with a simple moving average of 42.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +28.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8448. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw 90.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.73 for the present operating margin

+17.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -26.38. The total capital return value is set at -16.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.18. Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 92.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.13. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.