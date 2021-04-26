Can New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Remain Competitive?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.97. The company’s stock price has collected 7.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that New Oriental Announces Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.92, which is $4.05 above the current price. EDU currently public float of 1.49B and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 13.69M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went up by 7.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.40% and a quarterly performance of -4.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.21% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of -0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDU stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for EDU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDU in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $18.70 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

EDU Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+55.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at +11.55. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.97. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 57.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.63. Total debt to assets is 24.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.72.

The receivables turnover for the company is 36.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.