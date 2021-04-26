Can AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Remain Competitive?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.36. The company’s stock price has collected 8.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/23/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Sypris Solutions, Zomedica, Nokia, or AMC Entertainment?

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMC is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.44, which is -$5.72 below the current price. AMC currently public float of 233.01M and currently shorts hold a 31.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMC was 161.26M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC stocks went up by 8.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.64% and a quarterly performance of 189.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 226.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for AMC stocks with a simple moving average of 81.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

AMC Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 379.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Goodman Sean D., who sale 45,404 shares at the price of $9.49 back on Apr 16. After this action, Goodman Sean D. now owns 156,705 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $430,793 using the latest closing price.

ELLIS DANIEL E, the SVP Development & Internationa of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $9.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16, which means that ELLIS DANIEL E is holding 81,294 shares at $94,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-125.90 for the present operating margin

-42.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -369.37. The total capital return value is set at -15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.81. Equity return is now at value 232.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.