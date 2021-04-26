A Lesson to Learn: Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) went up by 17.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected 13.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Scienjoy Becomes One of the First Live Streaming Platforms in Mainland China to Offer Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

Is It Worth Investing in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :SJ) Right Now?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Scienjoy Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SJ currently public float of 2.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJ was 828.57K shares.

SJ’s Market Performance

SJ stocks went up by 13.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.01% and a quarterly performance of 6.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.96% for Scienjoy Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.61% for SJ stocks with a simple moving average of 44.02% for the last 200 days.

SJ Trading at 20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +52.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ rose by +20.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw 12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.87 for the present operating margin

+21.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at +13.72.