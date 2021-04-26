A Lesson to Learn: BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) went down by -5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s stock price has collected -2.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/22/21 that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ :BJRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BJRI is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.50, which is $3.43 above the current price. BJRI currently public float of 21.38M and currently shorts hold a 9.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BJRI was 307.54K shares.

BJRI’s Market Performance

BJRI stocks went down by -2.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.24% and a quarterly performance of 26.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 247.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for BJ’s Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.85% for BJRI stocks with a simple moving average of 45.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BJRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BJRI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BJRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BJRI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $50 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BJRI reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for BJRI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BJRI, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

BJRI Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJRI fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +210.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.21. In addition, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. saw 48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJRI starting from Krakower Brian S, who sale 218 shares at the price of $60.23 back on Mar 08. After this action, Krakower Brian S now owns 3,639 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., valued at $13,130 using the latest closing price.

Ottinger Lea Anne, the Director of BJ’s Restaurants Inc., sale 1,391 shares at $59.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Ottinger Lea Anne is holding 18,027 shares at $82,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.17 for the present operating margin

-2.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. stands at -7.44. The total capital return value is set at -7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.62. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), the company’s capital structure generated 207.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.51. Total debt to assets is 57.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.