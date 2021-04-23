Wall Street Pummels Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) After Recent Earnings Report

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went up by 2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s stock price has collected 4.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that Hayward Holdings Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.57. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.32M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Hayward Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.37% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of 2.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HAYW, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

HAYW Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +4.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.54. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from CCMP Capital, LP, who sale 1,120,044 shares at the price of $16.07 back on Apr 13. After this action, CCMP Capital, LP now owns 4,159,137 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $17,993,507 using the latest closing price.

MSD Partners, L.P., the Director of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 1,120,044 shares at $16.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that MSD Partners, L.P. is holding 71,538,085 shares at $17,993,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.44 for the present operating margin

+41.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +0.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.03.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 162.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.85. Total debt to assets is 49.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 621.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.72.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.