Wall Street Pummels BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) After Recent Earnings Report

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BLU, EBIX and GOEV

Is It Worth Investing in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ :BLU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLU is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BELLUS Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.93. BLU currently public float of 61.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLU was 1.34M shares.

BLU’s Market Performance

BLU stocks went up by 0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.58% and a quarterly performance of 11.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for BELLUS Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.73% for BLU stocks with a simple moving average of 42.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BLU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLU reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for BLU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

BLU Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-222993.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BELLUS Health Inc. stands at -211713.33. The total capital return value is set at -29.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -23.80 for asset returns.

Based on BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5,045.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.11.