The Chart for Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.21. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that RPAI Announces Urban Outfitters To Open At Its Circle East Mixed-Use Project

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE :RPAI) Right Now?

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 171.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RPAI is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $0.46 above the current price. RPAI currently public float of 212.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPAI was 1.51M shares.

RPAI’s Market Performance

RPAI stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.03% and a quarterly performance of 25.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 157.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Retail Properties of America Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.59% for RPAI stocks with a simple moving average of 40.27% for the last 200 days.

RPAI Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAI fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.02. In addition, Retail Properties of America Inc. saw 34.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAI starting from GORSKI GERALD M, who sale 22,171 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Sep 09. After this action, GORSKI GERALD M now owns 64,322 shares of Retail Properties of America Inc., valued at $144,564 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.32 for the present operating margin

+34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Properties of America Inc. stands at +3.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.70. Total debt to assets is 50.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.