National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.61. The company’s stock price has collected 4.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that National Vision Welcomes Roger Francis as Chief Stores Officer, Announces Planned Retirement of Sharon Petitt

Is It Worth Investing in National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EYE) Right Now?

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYE is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.00, which is $3.28 above the current price. EYE currently public float of 80.24M and currently shorts hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYE was 772.46K shares.

EYE’s Market Performance

EYE stocks went up by 4.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.41% and a quarterly performance of 1.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for National Vision Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.58% for EYE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYE reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for EYE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

EYE Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.57. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc. saw 9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from Moore Patrick R., who sale 58,161 shares at the price of $47.17 back on Nov 09. After this action, Moore Patrick R. now owns 4,500 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc., valued at $2,743,454 using the latest closing price.

FAHS L READE, the Chief Executive Officer of National Vision Holdings Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $43.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that FAHS L READE is holding 218,037 shares at $4,380,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.44 for the present operating margin

+48.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.04. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 114.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.46. Total debt to assets is 44.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.