Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) went up by 17.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.55. The company’s stock price has collected -3.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Meridian Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm — EBSB

Is It Worth Investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :EBSB) Right Now?

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBSB is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Meridian Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is -$1.97 below the current price. EBSB currently public float of 47.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBSB was 138.37K shares.

EBSB’s Market Performance

EBSB stocks went down by -3.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.66% and a quarterly performance of 14.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Meridian Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.93% for EBSB stocks with a simple moving average of 47.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBSB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EBSB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EBSB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBSB reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for EBSB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 26th, 2019.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to EBSB, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

EBSB Trading at 16.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBSB rose by +13.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.52. In addition, Meridian Bancorp Inc. saw 19.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Meridian Bancorp Inc. stands at +24.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.61. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB), the company’s capital structure generated 94.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 10.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.