KB Home (KBH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.16. The company’s stock price has collected -1.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that KB Home Releases Its 14th Annual Sustainability Report, the Longest-Running Publication of Its Kind in the Homebuilding Industry

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE :KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for KB Home declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.27, which is $5.69 above the current price. KBH currently public float of 75.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBH was 1.54M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stocks went down by -1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.88% and a quarterly performance of 14.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.75% for KBH stocks with a simple moving average of 23.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to KBH, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

KBH Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.76. In addition, KB Home saw 40.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $44.05 back on Feb 12. After this action, HOLLINGER WILLIAM R now owns 113,984 shares of KB Home, valued at $2,202,500 using the latest closing price.

Woram Brian J, the EVP and General Counsel of KB Home, sale 76,000 shares at $44.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Woram Brian J is holding 83,257 shares at $3,413,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.14 for the present operating margin

+19.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.88. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 66.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.11. Total debt to assets is 33.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.28.