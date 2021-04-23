Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that Essent Group Ltd. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call For May 7, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE :ESNT) Right Now?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESNT is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Essent Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.92, which is $5.3 above the current price. ESNT currently public float of 109.58M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESNT was 990.01K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

ESNT stocks went up by 3.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.13% and a quarterly performance of 7.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Essent Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.14% for ESNT stocks with a simple moving average of 21.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESNT reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ESNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ESNT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

ESNT Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +20.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.01. In addition, Essent Group Ltd. saw 16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR, who sale 2,506 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Apr 21. After this action, MCALEE LAWRENCE E JR now owns 191,572 shares of Essent Group Ltd., valued at $125,300 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTOCK DAVID B, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Essent Group Ltd., sale 2,000 shares at $49.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that WEINSTOCK DAVID B is holding 25,811 shares at $99,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd. stands at +44.18. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.15. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.93. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.