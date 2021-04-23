Is Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) a Keeper?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) went up by 10.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.43. The company’s stock price has collected -3.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 37 min ago that Silicon Labs Appoints Daniel Cooley as Chief Technology Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :SLAB) Right Now?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 509.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $169.00, which is $0.49 above the current price. SLAB currently public float of 43.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLAB was 330.17K shares.

SLAB’s Market Performance

SLAB stocks went down by -3.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.19% and a quarterly performance of 1.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Silicon Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.42% for SLAB stocks with a simple moving average of 32.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLAB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SLAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLAB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $185 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $143. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SLAB, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SLAB Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +17.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.12. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw 13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Tolany Brandon, who sale 1,921 shares at the price of $152.92 back on Feb 16. After this action, Tolany Brandon now owns 34,154 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $293,759 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Robert Matthew, the SR VP & GM, IOT of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 3,968 shares at $153.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Johnson Robert Matthew is holding 16,155 shares at $607,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+54.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at +1.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 49.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.09. Total debt to assets is 29.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.