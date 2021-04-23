Is a Correction Looming Ahead for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) went down by -2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/21/21 that First Industrial Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :FR) Right Now?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FR is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.36, which is -$1.84 below the current price. FR currently public float of 127.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FR was 1.00M shares.

FR’s Market Performance

FR stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.99% and a quarterly performance of 15.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.74% for FR stocks with a simple moving average of 14.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $46 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FR reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for FR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to FR, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

FR Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.51. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. saw 15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from YAP JOHANNSON L, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $43.34 back on Feb 16. After this action, YAP JOHANNSON L now owns 232,489 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., valued at $1,083,500 using the latest closing price.

RAU JOHN, the Director of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., sale 43,261 shares at $42.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that RAU JOHN is holding 21,081 shares at $1,850,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.52 for the present operating margin

+43.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stands at +44.58. The total capital return value is set at 4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.02. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 85.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.95. Total debt to assets is 42.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.