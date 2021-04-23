Here’s Our Rant About Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.49. The company’s stock price has collected 1.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/21 that Five Staples Stocks to Buy, and One to Skip

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ :MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.84, which is $5.38 above the current price. MNST currently public float of 374.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNST was 2.00M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

MNST stocks went up by 1.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.80% and a quarterly performance of 9.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Monster Beverage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for MNST stocks with a simple moving average of 14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MNST, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

MNST Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.42. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Carling Guy, who sale 31,385 shares at the price of $87.88 back on Mar 02. After this action, Carling Guy now owns 7,500 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $2,758,043 using the latest closing price.

KELLY THOMAS J, the EVP Finance Monster Energy Co. of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 10,249 shares at $83.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that KELLY THOMAS J is holding 2,868 shares at $856,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.52 for the present operating margin

+59.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +30.65. The total capital return value is set at 34.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 25.70 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.