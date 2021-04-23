Here’s How Your Trade Bank OZK (OZK) Aggressively Right Now

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Bank OZK Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ :OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OZK is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bank OZK declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.80, which is $4.52 above the current price. OZK currently public float of 119.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OZK was 936.50K shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

OZK stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.35% and a quarterly performance of 15.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 126.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Bank OZK. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.11% for OZK stocks with a simple moving average of 28.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

OZK Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.08. In addition, Bank OZK saw 25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +24.62. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.68. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 27.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.59. Total debt to assets is 4.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.