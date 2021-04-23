EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) went down by -14.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s stock price has collected -6.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that EDAP Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering

Is It Worth Investing in EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ :EDAP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDAP is at 1.84.

EDAP currently public float of 12.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDAP was 273.76K shares.

EDAP’s Market Performance

EDAP stocks went down by -6.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.06% and a quarterly performance of 4.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 293.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for EDAP TMS S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.11% for EDAP stocks with a simple moving average of 28.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDAP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for EDAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDAP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $5.50 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDAP reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for EDAP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to EDAP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

EDAP Trading at -17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDAP fell by -20.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, EDAP TMS S.A. saw 63.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.98 for the present operating margin

+44.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for EDAP TMS S.A. stands at -4.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.55.

Based on EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP), the company’s capital structure generated 42.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.74. Total debt to assets is 20.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.