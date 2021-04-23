Camden Property Trust (CPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.23. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/12/21 that Camden Property Trust Named One of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE :CPT) Right Now?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPT is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Camden Property Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.65, which is -$6.71 below the current price. CPT currently public float of 95.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPT was 719.56K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.97% and a quarterly performance of 16.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Camden Property Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.84% for CPT stocks with a simple moving average of 22.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $119 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

CPT Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.67. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw 19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from PAULSEN WILLIAM F, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $108.57 back on Mar 23. After this action, PAULSEN WILLIAM F now owns 10,700 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $597,135 using the latest closing price.

PAULSEN WILLIAM F, the Director of Camden Property Trust, sale 5,500 shares at $110.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that PAULSEN WILLIAM F is holding 16,200 shares at $606,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+26.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +11.57. The total capital return value is set at 3.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 92.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.00. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.