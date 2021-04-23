Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.88. The company’s stock price has collected 2.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that Bridge Specialty Group, LLC Announces the Asset Acquisition of Leon Silver Associates, LLC

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE :BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRO is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.67, which is $1.14 above the current price. BRO currently public float of 237.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRO was 1.10M shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO stocks went up by 2.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.54% and a quarterly performance of 5.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.29% for Brown & Brown Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.19% for BRO stocks with a simple moving average of 9.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $54 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRO reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for BRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

BRO Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.71. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Hays James Charles, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $43.38 back on Jan 29. After this action, Hays James Charles now owns 347,610 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $433,750 using the latest closing price.

LLOYD ROBERT W, the EVP, Secy, General Counsel of Brown & Brown Inc., sale 21,828 shares at $44.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that LLOYD ROBERT W is holding 20,156 shares at $971,309 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.58 for the present operating margin

+94.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +17.80. The total capital return value is set at 13.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.12. Total debt to assets is 25.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.