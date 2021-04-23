BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) went up by 1.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.23. The company’s stock price has collected 5.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Westport Fuel Systems, Galectin Therapeutics, eMagin Corp, Aemetis, or BioLineRx?

Is It Worth Investing in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ :BLRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BioLineRx Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.33. BLRX currently public float of 23.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLRX was 1.61M shares.

BLRX’s Market Performance

BLRX stocks went up by 5.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.75% and a quarterly performance of 11.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for BioLineRx Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.14% for BLRX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLRX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for BLRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Hold” to BLRX, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

BLRX Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLRX rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, BioLineRx Ltd. saw 12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLRX

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.25.

Based on BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.86. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.