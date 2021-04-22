Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Just Got Our Attention

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s stock price has collected -1.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 10 hours ago that ‘Everyone just wants to get in and get out’ — want to combat Zoom fatigue? Have more small talk

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 143.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Zoom Video Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $485.71, which is $153.26 above the current price. ZM currently public float of 191.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZM was 4.60M shares.

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM stocks went down by -1.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.75% and a quarterly performance of -15.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Zoom Video Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.56% for ZM stocks with a simple moving average of -14.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $480 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2021.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ZM, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

ZM Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $323.71. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 2,593 shares at the price of $326.18 back on Apr 19. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 163,516 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $845,774 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 6,700 shares at $323.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $2,169,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.89 for the present operating margin

+65.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +25.33. The total capital return value is set at 27.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.69. Equity return is now at value 36.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.67. Total debt to assets is 2.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.