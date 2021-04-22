We Analyzed the Future Direction of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), Here is What We Found

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) went up by 11.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Turtle Beach Corporation To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ :HEAR) Right Now?

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HEAR is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Turtle Beach Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.67, which is $12.05 above the current price. HEAR currently public float of 14.44M and currently shorts hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEAR was 549.25K shares.

HEAR’s Market Performance

HEAR stocks went up by 2.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.63% and a quarterly performance of 18.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 234.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for Turtle Beach Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.46% for HEAR stocks with a simple moving average of 25.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $28 based on the research report published on November 06th of the previous year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEAR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for HEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HEAR, setting the target price at $23.50 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

HEAR Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.73. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw 28.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from KEITEL WILLIAM E, who sale 3,362 shares at the price of $28.18 back on Apr 08. After this action, KEITEL WILLIAM E now owns 52,483 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $94,741 using the latest closing price.

Ballard Lloyd Gregory, the Director of Turtle Beach Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $24.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Ballard Lloyd Gregory is holding 2,000 shares at $73,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.81 for the present operating margin

+36.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at +10.76. The total capital return value is set at 48.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.62. Equity return is now at value 45.40, with 24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.92. Total debt to assets is 2.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.