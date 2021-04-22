We Analyzed the Future Direction of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), Here is What We Found

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $214.91. The company’s stock price has collected -2.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ :TTWO) Right Now?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTWO is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $219.25, which is $44.01 above the current price. TTWO currently public float of 113.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTWO was 1.36M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO stocks went down by -2.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.66% and a quarterly performance of -14.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.45% for TTWO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $235 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TTWO, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

TTWO Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.18. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw -15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from ZELNICK STRAUSS, who sale 270,984 shares at the price of $182.90 back on Apr 13. After this action, ZELNICK STRAUSS now owns 491,884 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $49,563,719 using the latest closing price.

Slatoff Karl, the President of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 270,984 shares at $182.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Slatoff Karl is holding 491,884 shares at $49,563,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.77 for the present operating margin

+48.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stands at +13.09. The total capital return value is set at 17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.10. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.