Wall Street Pummels Deere & Company (DE) After Recent Earnings Report

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went up by 1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $392.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/12/21 that Food Prices Have Been Surging. Here Are Some Stocks to Play the Trend.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE :DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Deere & Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $394.75, which is $11.14 above the current price. DE currently public float of 310.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DE was 1.77M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.08% and a quarterly performance of 24.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 180.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Deere & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.47% for DE stocks with a simple moving average of 42.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $425 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DE, setting the target price at $296 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

DE Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $374.73. In addition, Deere & Company saw 39.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Kalathur Rajesh, who sale 27,800 shares at the price of $369.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kalathur Rajesh now owns 56,874 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $10,260,702 using the latest closing price.

Howze Marc A, the Group Pres., Life Sol & CAO of Deere & Company, sale 6,188 shares at $319.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Howze Marc A is holding 18,245 shares at $1,973,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+28.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 360.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.27. Total debt to assets is 62.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.