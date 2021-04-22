The Chart for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went up by 9.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $826.81. The company’s stock price has collected 13.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Intuitive Surgical Stock Climbs on Strong Earnings Beat and Analyst Upgrades

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 101.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $869.50, which is -$105.07 below the current price. ISRG currently public float of 116.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 569.29K shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went up by 13.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.72% and a quarterly performance of 11.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Intuitive Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.96% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of 22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $925 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ISRG, setting the target price at $862 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

ISRG Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +13.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $771.12. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Myriam Curet, who sale 379 shares at the price of $760.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Myriam Curet now owns 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $288,040 using the latest closing price.

Samath Jamie, the SVP of Finance of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 215 shares at $760.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Samath Jamie is holding 253 shares at $163,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.06 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +24.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.71. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.86.