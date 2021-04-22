Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) went up by 4.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.15. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/20/21 that Diversey Announces Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :DSEY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Diversey Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DSEY currently public float of 37.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSEY was 1.94M shares.

DSEY’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.21% for DSEY stocks with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSEY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DSEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSEY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSEY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DSEY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DSEY, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

DSEY Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +1.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.