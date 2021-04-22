Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.12. The company’s stock price has collected -13.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “1Q21 quiet period”

Is It Worth Investing in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE :BAP) Right Now?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 106.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAP is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Credicorp Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $597.98, which is $44.42 above the current price. BAP currently public float of 67.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAP was 419.17K shares.

BAP’s Market Performance

BAP stocks went down by -13.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.30% and a quarterly performance of -19.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Credicorp Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.26% for BAP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BAP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $137 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAP reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for BAP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

BAP Trading at -17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAP fell by -13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.29. In addition, Credicorp Ltd. saw -23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credicorp Ltd. stands at +1.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), the company’s capital structure generated 207.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.52. Total debt to assets is 21.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.