Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.85. The company’s stock price has collected 2.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Members of Old Republic Title Insurance Group; Affirms Credit Ratings of Other Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE :ORI) Right Now?

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORI is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Old Republic International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $1.1 above the current price. ORI currently public float of 283.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORI was 2.06M shares.

ORI’s Market Performance

ORI stocks went up by 2.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.60% and a quarterly performance of 24.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for Old Republic International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.98% for ORI stocks with a simple moving average of 35.35% for the last 200 days.

ORI Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.89. In addition, Old Republic International Corporation saw 27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from KOVALESKI CHARLES J, who purchase 250 shares at the price of $23.27 back on Apr 14. After this action, KOVALESKI CHARLES J now owns 11,201 shares of Old Republic International Corporation, valued at $5,818 using the latest closing price.

KOVALESKI CHARLES J, the Director of Old Republic International Corporation, purchase 250 shares at $21.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that KOVALESKI CHARLES J is holding 10,846 shares at $5,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corporation stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.51. Total debt to assets is 5.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.