Okta Inc. (OKTA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $294.00. The company’s stock price has collected 5.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Okta Welcomes Steve Dodenhoff as SVP of Worldwide Partners and Alliances

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Okta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $273.06, which is $1.81 above the current price. OKTA currently public float of 119.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 1.78M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went up by 5.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.39% and a quarterly performance of 3.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Okta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.24% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of 17.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $280 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to OKTA, setting the target price at $313 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

OKTA Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.68. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 7.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from KRAMER CHRISTOPHER K, who sale 3,333 shares at the price of $266.11 back on Apr 15. After this action, KRAMER CHRISTOPHER K now owns 8,473 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $886,954 using the latest closing price.

KOUREY MICHAEL R, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $221.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that KOUREY MICHAEL R is holding 0 shares at $4,437,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.44 for the present operating margin

+69.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -31.88. The total capital return value is set at -9.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc. (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 283.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.94. Total debt to assets is 59.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.