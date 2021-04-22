NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) went up by 7.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that NeoGenomics Announces the Launch of Biomarker Assist KRAS Single Gene Testing (SGT) Program for Advanced or Metastatic (Stage IV) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ :NEO) Right Now?

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1599.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEO is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.20, which is $12.03 above the current price. NEO currently public float of 110.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEO was 892.64K shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

NEO stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.43% and a quarterly performance of -8.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for NeoGenomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.85% for NEO stocks with a simple moving average of 13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $65 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to NEO, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

NEO Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.01. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from Weiss Lawrence Martin, who sale 20,200 shares at the price of $51.06 back on Dec 14. After this action, Weiss Lawrence Martin now owns 100,521 shares of NeoGenomics Inc., valued at $1,031,412 using the latest closing price.

JONES STEVEN C, the Director of NeoGenomics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $51.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that JONES STEVEN C is holding 1,000,000 shares at $1,291,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

+37.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at -1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.54. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), the company’s capital structure generated 31.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.00. Total debt to assets is 20.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.