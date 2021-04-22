Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) went up by 5.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s stock price has collected -10.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/19/21 that SUNx and WISeKey Announce the World’s First “Earth Watch” NFT auction

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ :WKEY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for WISeKey International Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. WKEY currently public float of 6.42M and currently shorts hold a 16.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKEY was 5.15M shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY stocks went down by -10.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.18% and a quarterly performance of 37.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.43% for WISeKey International Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.68% for WKEY stocks with a simple moving average of 17.45% for the last 200 days.

WKEY Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares sank -11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY fell by -10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw 27.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.31 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding AG stands at -98.43. The total capital return value is set at -74.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.20. Equity return is now at value -115.60, with -38.10 for asset returns.

Based on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.