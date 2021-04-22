Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $240.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Whirlpool CFO Faces Higher Costs as Component Shortages Force Production Line Shifts

Is It Worth Investing in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE :WHR) Right Now?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WHR is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Whirlpool Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $238.60, which is -$14.7 below the current price. WHR currently public float of 62.69M and currently shorts hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WHR was 697.05K shares.

WHR’s Market Performance

WHR stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.94% and a quarterly performance of 19.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Whirlpool Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.02% for WHR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $183 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHR reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for WHR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

Longbow gave a rating of “Buy” to WHR, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

WHR Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.88. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw 30.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Wu Shengpo, who sale 12,832 shares at the price of $205.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wu Shengpo now owns 7,626 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $2,630,560 using the latest closing price.

Brega Joao Carlos, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Whirlpool Corporation, sale 8,243 shares at $199.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Brega Joao Carlos is holding 22,571 shares at $1,644,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+19.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corporation stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.14. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 163.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.03. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.