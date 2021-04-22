Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR)?

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) went down by -12.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.44. The company’s stock price has collected 2.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Sleep Number Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ :SNBR) Right Now?

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNBR is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Sleep Number Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.50, which is $22.8 above the current price. SNBR currently public float of 24.57M and currently shorts hold a 10.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNBR was 563.07K shares.

SNBR’s Market Performance

SNBR stocks went up by 2.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.16% and a quarterly performance of 29.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 483.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Sleep Number Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.59% for SNBR stocks with a simple moving average of 32.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $135 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNBR reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for SNBR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNBR, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

SNBR Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.58. In addition, Sleep Number Corporation saw 52.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from VALETTE JEAN MICHEL, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $137.70 back on Apr 05. After this action, VALETTE JEAN MICHEL now owns 222,517 shares of Sleep Number Corporation, valued at $3,442,422 using the latest closing price.

Ibach Shelly Radue, the President and CEO of Sleep Number Corporation, sale 2,930 shares at $144.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Ibach Shelly Radue is holding 135,139 shares at $424,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.96 for the present operating margin

+62.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corporation stands at +7.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 140.76. Equity return is now at value -86.20, with 16.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.40 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.