Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for RealPage Inc. (RP)?

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that RealPage Honored as EPA 2021 ENERGY STAR(R) Partner of the Year

Is It Worth Investing in RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ :RP) Right Now?

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 195.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RP is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for RealPage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.88, which is $2.25 above the current price. RP currently public float of 90.79M and currently shorts hold a 13.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RP was 1.65M shares.

RP’s Market Performance

RP stocks went up by 1.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.55% and a quarterly performance of 1.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.31% for RealPage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.14% for RP stocks with a simple moving average of 22.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RP

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RP reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for RP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RP, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

RP Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RP rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.79. In addition, RealPage Inc. saw 1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RP starting from BERKELEY ALFRED R III, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $86.87 back on Feb 26. After this action, BERKELEY ALFRED R III now owns 19,073 shares of RealPage Inc., valued at $86,870 using the latest closing price.

Glover Ashley Chaffin, the President of RealPage Inc., sale 1,029 shares at $89.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Glover Ashley Chaffin is holding 139,735 shares at $91,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.45 for the present operating margin

+51.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for RealPage Inc. stands at +4.00. The total capital return value is set at 4.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.86. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on RealPage Inc. (RP), the company’s capital structure generated 81.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.00. Total debt to assets is 37.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.