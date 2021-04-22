Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) a Keeper?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Montreal (NYSE :BMO) Right Now?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMO is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Bank of Montreal declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.00, which is -$5.17 below the current price. BMO currently public float of 642.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMO was 790.29K shares.

BMO’s Market Performance

BMO stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.11% and a quarterly performance of 15.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.30% for Bank of Montreal. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for BMO stocks with a simple moving average of 28.91% for the last 200 days.

BMO Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.37. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw 19.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at +14.89. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Montreal (BMO), the company’s capital structure generated 244.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.96. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.