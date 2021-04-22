Is a Correction Looming Ahead for TOTAL SE (TOT)

TOTAL SE (NYSE:TOT) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/15/21 that Main indicators

Is It Worth Investing in TOTAL SE (NYSE :TOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOT is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for TOTAL SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.08, which is $10.33 above the current price. TOT currently public float of 2.42B and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOT was 2.46M shares.

TOT’s Market Performance

TOT stocks went down by -1.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.96% and a quarterly performance of -1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.43% for TOTAL SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.37% for TOT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.21% for the last 200 days.

TOT Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOT fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.84. In addition, TOTAL SE saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOT starting from TOTAL S.A., who purchase 3,900 shares at the price of $6.58 back on Apr 24. After this action, TOTAL S.A. now owns 87,955,456 shares of TOTAL SE, valued at $25,669 using the latest closing price.

TOTAL S.A., the Director of TOTAL SE, purchase 2,544 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that TOTAL S.A. is holding 87,951,556 shares at $17,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.41 for the present operating margin

+0.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOTAL SE stands at -6.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.53. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on TOTAL SE (TOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.71. Total debt to assets is 29.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.