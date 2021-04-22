Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.72. The company’s stock price has collected -0.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/21 that These 6 Commercial REITs Are Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE :PGRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGRE is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Paramount Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.31, which is $0.87 above the current price. PGRE currently public float of 185.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGRE was 1.71M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE stocks went down by -0.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.71% and a quarterly performance of 14.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Paramount Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.47% for PGRE stocks with a simple moving average of 24.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $11 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to PGRE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

PGRE Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw 15.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Armbrust Thomas, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.43 back on Nov 17. After this action, Armbrust Thomas now owns 187,265 shares of Paramount Group Inc., valued at $47,150 using the latest closing price.

Behler Albert P., the Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $9.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Behler Albert P. is holding 131,812 shares at $193,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

+32.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -2.71. The total capital return value is set at 2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 104.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.99. Total debt to assets is 44.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.