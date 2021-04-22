Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) went up by 12.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.66. The company’s stock price has collected 8.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/06/21 that Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ :CPTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Capitala Finance Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is -$4.33 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CPTA was 18.63K shares.

CPTA’s Market Performance

CPTA stocks went up by 8.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.90% and a quarterly performance of 9.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Capitala Finance Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.68% for CPTA stocks with a simple moving average of 45.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPTA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CPTA by listing it as a “Mkt Underperform.” The predicted price for CPTA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $2.25 based on the research report published on May 26th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPTA reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for CPTA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2019.

CPTA Trading at 20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +23.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTA rose by +20.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.93. In addition, Capitala Finance Corp. saw 18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTA starting from Carroll Larry W., who purchase 1,766 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Dec 17. After this action, Carroll Larry W. now owns 54,158 shares of Capitala Finance Corp., valued at $24,724 using the latest closing price.

Carroll Larry W., the Director of Capitala Finance Corp., purchase 2,592 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Carroll Larry W. is holding 52,392 shares at $36,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-853.48 for the present operating margin

-168.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capitala Finance Corp. stands at -1478.81. The total capital return value is set at -5.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.87.

Based on Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA), the company’s capital structure generated 195.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.21. Total debt to assets is 65.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 190.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 84.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.