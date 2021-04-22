Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE :EDF) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of EDF was 96.92K shares.

EDF’s Market Performance

EDF stocks went up by 0.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.30% and a quarterly performance of 9.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.54% for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.64% for EDF stocks with a simple moving average of 10.90% for the last 200 days.

EDF Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDF fell by -5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund saw 10.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDF starting from MCLENDON HEATH B, who purchase 170 shares at the price of $8.74 back on Feb 12. After this action, MCLENDON HEATH B now owns 5,361 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, valued at $1,486 using the latest closing price.

CRAIGE JAMES E, the Executive Vice President of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, purchase 10,242 shares at $6.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that CRAIGE JAMES E is holding 11,613 shares at $69,338 based on the most recent closing price.