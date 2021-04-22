Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.42. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that SITE Centers Declares First Quarter 2021 Class A Preferred Share Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE :SITC) Right Now?

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 188.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SITC is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for SITE Centers Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.88, which is -$0.52 below the current price. SITC currently public float of 153.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITC was 2.21M shares.

SITC’s Market Performance

SITC stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.13% and a quarterly performance of 26.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 196.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for SITE Centers Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.98% for SITC stocks with a simple moving average of 46.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SITC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SITC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITC reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for SITC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SITC, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

SITC Trading at 8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITC rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.75. In addition, SITE Centers Corp. saw 43.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITC starting from Otto Alexander, who sale 36,398 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Dec 30. After this action, Otto Alexander now owns 30,187,920 shares of SITE Centers Corp., valued at $373,422 using the latest closing price.

Otto Alexander, the Director of SITE Centers Corp., sale 13,100 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Otto Alexander is holding 30,224,318 shares at $134,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.81 for the present operating margin

+37.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for SITE Centers Corp. stands at +7.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.41. Total debt to assets is 48.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.